Spurs coach Gregg Popovich climbs to fifth in career coaching victories

NBA.com staff reports

Jan 2, 2018 10:38 PM ET

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich moved to fifth place in career coaching victories with Monday's 100-91 triumph over the Knicks.

Popovich now has 1,176 wins in 1,694 games dating back to 1997, all with the Spurs. Only Jerry Sloan registered more victories with one team. 

Most coaching victories, NBA history

1. Don Nelson - 1,335

2. Lenny Wilkins - 1,332

3. Jerry Sloan - 1,221

4. Pat Riley - 1,210

5. GREGG POPOVICH - 1,176

6. George Karl - 1,175

7. Phil Jackson - 1,155

8. Larry Brown - 1,098

9. Rick Adelman - 1,042

10. Bill Fitch - 944

Popovich's career winning percentage of .694 ranks fourth among coaches with at least 250 games, behind Steve Kerr (.843), Phil Jackson (.704) and Billy Cunningham (.698). 

Popovich is also tied for third with five career championships and tied for first with three NBA Coach of the Year awards. 

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.