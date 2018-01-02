Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard to return to lineup vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

* Tonight on NBA TV: Blazers vs. Cavs (7 ET)

The Cleveland Cavaliers know they'll (at last) have their star point guard available tonight. The Portland Trail Blazers seem primed to say the same thing after theirs was out as well.

Blazers coach Terry Stotts confirmed later Tuesday that Lillard will indeed play tonight against the Cavaliers with no minutes restriction.

Coach Stotts just told me @Dame_Lillard will play with no minutes restriction tonight. #RipCity — Brooke Olzendam (@brookeolzendam) January 2, 2018

For the Cavs, Isaiah Thomas is making his long-awaited debut. After months of rehab, the All-Star point guard will take the floor for the first time with the Cavaliers, who acquired him last summer in the blockbuster trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Celtics. Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said Thomas will come off the bench and initially will play limited minutes.

Also, he will not play in back-to-back games as he builds up strength, which means he won't face the Celtics on Wednesday night in Boston.

Cavs forward Kevin Love is suffering from an illness and is listed as questionable tonight. He did not participate in the team's shootaround Tuesday.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.