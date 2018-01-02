Milwaukee Bucks recall Jabari Parker from G League affiliate

The Milwaukee Bucks have recalled forward Jabari Parker to the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League as he continues his rehabilitation process. Parker practiced with the Herd in Oshkosh, Wis., on Jan. 1.

Parker, who is rehabbing his second knee injury in three years, played 51 games in the 2016-17 season and averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and one steal in 33.9 minutes per game.

He sustained a left anterior cruciate ligament injury on Feb. 8, 2017, and underwent surgery to repair it on Feb. 14.

Parker, 22, was the second overall pick and the Bucks' first pick in the 2014 draft after playing one season for Duke.