Zach LaVine inching closer to Chicago Bulls debut

The Chicago Bulls are closer to seeing the full return of their offseason trade on the court.

Guard Zach LaVine, part of the package acquired for dealing All-Star guard Jimmy Butler to Minnesota during the offseason, has had "no complications" while practicing with Chicago's G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls.

“He’s had two lengthy practices with @windycitybulls and has had no complications. Overall he’s handled it great. He has another opportunity tomorrow with them.” Coach Hoiberg on @ZachLaVine. — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 1, 2018

Despite his season-long absence, the Bulls thrived in December with a surprising 10-6 record. Their surge was sparked by veteran forward Nikola Mirotic's return from facial fractures suffered during an in-practice fight with teammate Bobby Portis. The two not only made amends, but have since become an unlikely and dominant duo for the Bulls. Lineups featuring both players have outscored opponents by nearly 20 points per 100 possessions.

If he can return to form, LaVine provides Chicago a primary scoring option to divert defensive attention that has been gathering on Mirotic and standout rookie forward Lauri Markkanen (14.6 ppg, 7.4 rpg). Before suffering a torn ACL last season, the former NBA slam dunk champion was enjoying a career-year with the Timberwolves, averaging 18.9 points per contest on 45.9-percent shooting. His return would form a comeback backcourt next to former Timberwolves teammate Kris Dunn, who is enjoying a breakout season after a disappointing rookie campaign in Minnesota.

Despite their feel-good December, the Bulls still sport a 13-23 record and sit 5.5 games out of eighth place in the Eastern Conference heading into Monday night's matchup with Portland.