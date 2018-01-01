Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard continues to sit with strained hamstring

The Portland Trail Blazers will play their fifth consecutive game without star guard Damian Lillard, who is still recovering from a strained right hamstring, when they visit the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

Damian Lillard (right hamstring strain) will not play tonight vs. Bulls — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) January 1, 2018

Lillard leads the team in points (25.2) and assists (6.4) per game. Shabazz Napier has filled in admirably at point guard alongside CJ McCollum, averaging 19.8 points, 4.8 assists and 2.5 steals per contest over the last four games. Portland is 2-2 during Lillard's absence and holding on to seventh place in the Western Conference.