Houston Rockets keep their mini-slump in proper perspective

When Harden returns and gets back up to speed, the Rockets will certainly soon resume destroying opponents under a barrage of 3-pointers and rim runs, deflections and snuffed shots at the rim that lead to runouts, and fourth quarters for Harden and Paul with ice on their knees.

But the temporary rough patch serves to illustrate how tenuous chemistry and momentum is to sustain over the six months of an NBA season, even for elite teams -- and how opponents could potentially go after the Rockets in the playoffs.

“We know what we have to do,” an unconcerned Paul said after the loss to the Washington Wizards on Friday. “We have to get it right. We’re not tripping, because we know how we play. I’m a big believer in building and winning. I said that a long time ago. You don’t need to learn stuff and lose. Learn stuff and win, and we done lost a few. All in all, we came out healthy. For us, that’s part of the process. We’re cool.”

2:02 Play Bradley Beal and the Wizards breezed past the Rockets on Friday.

For more than a week, though, everything went wrong -- inexplicable back-to-back home losses to the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers before Christmas. There was a Christmas Day loss in Oklahoma City late, and an impossible collapse in Boston, with Houston blowing a 26-point first-half lead and then getting some bad calls in the last five minutes of the game. But it should have never gotten to that point in the first place. And the losing streak reached five Friday, the team’s longest in almost five years, with a tired Rockets team not getting to D.C. until 3 a.m. They then got run out of Capital One Arena in the second half.

“It’s still there, but we’ve just got to focus on what we really need to do,” Gordon said. “Golden State, they’ve won championships. They know who they are. With us, we just need to continue to play the style of basketball we were early on -- we were playing fast, playing, trusting each other on defense. Once we do that for a consistent year, then we can focus on Golden State. I just think we’ve got to take it one step at a time. We’ve still got a lot of new guys. Yeah, we were hot for a second, and we can get on another hot streak again. We’re not really worried. But we’ve got to do the little things.”

There’s a reason Harden was all in for getting Paul. His absence put that weight vest of expectations right back on Harden, a burden he carried heroically all last season, but which overwhelmed him in the playoffs. In the postseason, Harden shot 41.3 percent overall and 27.8 percent on 3-pointers, tapping out with a horrific 2 of 11 performance in a 39-point loss to the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference semifinals. The Rockets couldn’t afford for Harden to run out of gas again. But it’s imperative that Paul be upright and in uniform in May and June.

3:22 Play Houston ended its five-game skid by beating the Lakers in 2OT on Sunday.

“We ask so much of James, and that’s why we went out and got Chris,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said. “Because James was making every determining play, and he gets tired. Anybody would. So there are moments where he’s completely overloaded, and he has a turnover. And now, we can take all those plays away from him -- when he’s making, instead of 50 decisions, let’s say 40, or 30. It’s 30 without being tired decisions. That’s huge.”