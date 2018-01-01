Milwaukee Bucks assign rehabbing Jabari Parker to Wisconsin Herd

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks have assigned forward Jabari Parker to the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League to continue his rehabilitation process.

Parker, who is rehabbing his second knee injury in three years, played 51 games in the 2016-17 season and averaged 20.1 points (2nd on team), 6.2 rebounds (3rd on team), 2.8 assists (4th on team) and 1.0 steals in 33.9 minutes (2nd on team) per game.

He sustained a left anterior cruciate ligament injury on Feb. 8, 2017, and underwent surgery to repair it on Feb. 14.

Parker, 22, was the second overall pick and the Bucks' first pick in the 2014 draft after playing one season for Duke.

The Herd are scheduled to practice Monday (3-5 p.m.) and Tuesday (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.) at the 20th Ave. YMCA (3303 W. 20th Ave.) in Oshkosh, Wis.