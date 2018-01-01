Houston Rockets guard James Harden out at least two weeks with hamstring strain

NBA.com staff reports

Jan 1, 2018 7:49 PM ET

0:19

James Harden suffers a hamstring injury during Sunday's double-overtime game against the Lakers.

The Houston Rockets announced on Monday that All-NBA guard James Harden suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain during Sunday's double-overtime win over the Lakers, forcing him to miss at least two weeks of action before being re-evaluated.

The loss of Harden takes place just after the Rockets welcomed back All-Star guard Chris Paul from a three-game absence due to groin injury. Paul was fantastic after Harden went down on Sunday night, scoring 15 of his 28 points in the two overtimes despite playing beyond the team's intended restriction of his playing time. The victory snapped Houston's five-game losing streak.

Harden currently leads the league in scoring (32.3 ppg), 3-pointers made (145) and free throws made (319) and attempted (368). He also ranks third in assists (9.2) per contest. Houston is currently second in the Western Conference with a 26-9 record.

