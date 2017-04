2017 NBA Playoffs: First-Round Schedule

Here is this weekend's schedule for the 2017 first-round playoff series.



Eastern Conference First Round: Game 1

Game 1 – Sun April 16 Chicago at Boston, 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 1 – Sat April 15 Indiana at Cleveland, 3:00 p.m. ET, ABC/R

Game 1 – Sat April 15 Milwaukee at Toronto, 5:30 p.m.ET, ESPN

Game 1 – Sun April 16 Atlanta at Washington, 1:00 p.m. ET, TNT

Western Conference First Round: Game 1

Game 1 – Sun April 16 Portland at Golden State, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC/R

Game 1 – Sat April 15 Memphis at San Antonio, 8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 1 – Sun April 16 Oklahoma City at Houston, 9:00 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 1 – Sat April 15 Utah vs. LA Clippers, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN