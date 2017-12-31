James Harden exits Sunday's game with strained left hamstring

Rockets guard James Harden limped to the locker room Sunday night in the fourth quarter with a strained left hamstring.

Uh oh. Harden got hurt on this play. Looks like a hammy pic.twitter.com/9NpvxrlWv0 — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) January 1, 2018

The injury occurred while Harden drove to the basket with 54 seconds left in regulation. He immediately grabbed the back of his leg and headed straight to the locker room, finishing with 40 points, 11 assists, in 41 minutes.

Chris Paul scored 15 of his 28 points after Harden left, and the Rockets outlasted the Lakers 148-142 in double overtime.