SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The following is a medical update on Rudy Gobert:

Gobert was reevaluated on Saturday by Utah Jazz medical staff and is showing progress to make a return. He will be reevaluated in two weeks. Further updates will be provided when appropriate.

The 2017 All-NBA Second Team center is currently averaging 11.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game in his fifth NBA season.