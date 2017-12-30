LA Clippers guard Austin Rivers exits game with strained Achilles

LA Clippers guard Austin Rivers exited Friday night's game against the Lakers with a strained right Achilles, according to the team.

The veteran combo guard appeared to suffer the injury late in the third quarter, when he fell awkwardly after accidentally planting his right foot toe-first into the hardwood. Rivers exited the game with 13 points, three assists and two rebounds. He is averaging a career-high 15.9 points per contest for the Clippers, who just welcomed back star forward Blake Griffin from a sprained MCL that kept him out 14 games.