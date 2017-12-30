LA Clippers guard Austin Rivers exits game with strained Achilles

NBA.com staff reports

Dec 30, 2017 12:51 AM ET

0:50

Austin Rivers appears to injure his right leg in the third quarter of Friday night's game between the Clippers and Lakers.

LA Clippers guard Austin Rivers exited Friday night's game against the Lakers with a strained right Achilles, according to the team.

The veteran combo guard appeared to suffer the injury late in the third quarter, when he fell awkwardly after accidentally planting his right foot toe-first into the hardwood. Rivers exited the game with 13 points, three assists and two rebounds. He is averaging a career-high 15.9 points per contest for the Clippers, who just welcomed back star forward Blake Griffin from a sprained MCL that kept him out 14 games.

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.