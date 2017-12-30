Report: Los Angeles Clippers' Austin Rivers has Achilles strain, listed as day to day

Los Angeles Clippers point guard Austin Rivers, who left after Friday's game on crutches, had an MRI Saturday and was diagnosed with a right Achilles strain.

Rivers is expected to be day-to-day, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo's The Vertical.

He is averaging a career-high 15.9 points per contest for the Clippers, who just welcomed back star forward Blake Griffin from a sprained MCL that kept him out 14 games.