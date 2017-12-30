Report: Los Angeles Clippers' Austin Rivers has Achilles strain, listed as day to day

From NBA Twitter reports

Dec 30, 2017 4:38 PM ET

0:50

Austin Rivers leaves with right Achilles injury

Los Angeles Clippers point guard Austin Rivers, who left after Friday's game on crutches, had an MRI Saturday and was diagnosed with a right Achilles strain. 

Rivers is expected to be day-to-day, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo's The Vertical.

He is averaging a career-high 15.9 points per contest for the Clippers, who just welcomed back star forward Blake Griffin from a sprained MCL that kept him out 14 games.

