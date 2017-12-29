Toronto Raptors suspend Serge Ibaka one game for violation of team rules

The Toronto Raptors announced Friday that forward Serge Ibaka has been suspended for one game after a violation of team rules.

The suspension resulted from an altercation between Ibaka and a Raptors staff member after the Dec. 27 game in Oklahoma City.

“Both parties have apologized. We’ve discussed this internally as a team, and we won’t be discussing it any further,” Raptors president Masai Ujiri said. “Now we’re focused on moving forward together, and we look forward to having Serge back in the lineup.”

Ibaka will not play Friday night vs. Atlanta.