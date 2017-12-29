San Antonio Spurs' Rudy Gay suffers right heel injury, will undergo MRI

San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay left Thursday's game in the third quarter against the New York Knicks with a right heel injury.

Gay was seen in a walking boot after the game and is scheduled to have an MRI on Friday, per Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express News.

The 12-year veteran suffered the injury when coming down from a contested shot near the basket. He finished with six points and seven rebounds in the Spurs' 119-107 win.

Gay missed the second half of last season with Sacramento after tearing his left Achilles tendon in January. He joined San Antonio in the offseason and has averaged 11.6 points and 5.1 rebounds in 33 games.