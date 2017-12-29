Paul George thinks Giannis Antetokounmpo traveled or stepped out of bounds en route to game-winner

Giannis Antetokounmpo arguably possesses the longest reach and stride in the NBA.

Oklahoma City's Paul George thought the latter should have twice disqualified his game-winning basket on Friday night.

Milwaukee's young star forward drove baseline in the final seconds, squeezed past Thunder swingman Josh Huestis and dunked over Russell Westbrook with 0.9 seconds remaining to put the Bucks up 97-95. Later on Twitter, George rose a social media eyebrow over two potential non-calls, wondering aloud if Antetokounmpo had stepped out of bounds or traveled en route to the points that proved the difference.

Wow?! No travel OR out of bounds huh? 🤔 — Paul George (@Yg_Trece) December 30, 2017

This would be the third high-profile questioning of late-game officiating in the past week. LeBron James complained of two late-game fouls by Kevin Durant that went uncalled in Cleveland's Christmas day loss to the defending champion Warriors. James Harden was displeased with consecutive offensive fouls that helped Boston cap off a 26-point comeback victory over the Rockets on Thursday.