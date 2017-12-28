Stephen Curry expected to return Saturday vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is likely to return to action on Saturday against the Grizzlies, according to coach Steve Kerr.

"I doubt he'll play tomorrow with a back-to-back," Kerr said after practice on Thursday. "I don't think it would make much sense, but I think he's probably going to want to. But it's more likely he plays Saturday. If all goes well, I expect him to play Saturday.

Curry has missed 10 games with a right ankle sprain. The Warriors are 9-1 in his absence.

The two-time MVP, who is slated to be re-evaluated on Friday, is averaging 26.3 points per game, 6.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds this season. Golden State tips off against Memphis at 8:30 ET on Saturday in Oracle Arena.