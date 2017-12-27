Electrical issue causes small fire in rafters during Raptors-Thunder game

Wednesday's game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Toronto Raptors was briefly interrupted late in the third quarter after an electrical issue created smoke and a small fire in the rafters of Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Per the Thunder, at least one bulb blew out in what the PA announcer described as a "small electrical issue above the catwalk." The teams continued play despite the disturbance.

There is a fire in the building... and it smells BAAAAAD... Game has been stopped in the 3rd pic.twitter.com/8cyKO805Gj — Curtis Fitzpatrick (@cfitzfox) December 28, 2017

I believe a ceiling light just blew out in Chesapeake Energy Arena above Section 104. Some fans are exiting. Sounded like a couple of pop. "Small electrical issue above the catwalk," says the announcer. Game stopped at 4:12 in the third, Thunder 89-80. — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) December 28, 2017

"Small electrical issue on the catwalk" is how they put it on the PA. It is "under control." — Brett Dawson (@BDawsonWrites) December 28, 2017