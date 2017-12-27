Electrical issue causes small fire in rafters during Raptors-Thunder game

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Dec 27, 2017 10:05 PM ET

Wednesday's game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Toronto Raptors was briefly interrupted late in the third quarter after an electrical issue created smoke and a small fire in the rafters of Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Per the Thunder, at least one bulb blew out in what the PA announcer described as a "small electrical issue above the catwalk." The teams continued play despite the disturbance.

 

