NBA teams release City Edition uniforms

From NBA.com Staff

Dec 27, 2017 1:58 PM ET

NBA teams saw their uniforms undergo an overhaul of sorts with the new Nike sponsorship deal that kicked in this season. To date, many teams had released three of their four uniform designs. The last version of team uniforms to hit the masses was the City Edition version, which came after the Association Edition and Icon Editions (which were unveiled in August) and the Statement Edition (revealed earlier this month).

Take a gander at what your favorite squad will be sporting this season for their City Edition threads ...

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.