NBA teams release City Edition uniforms

NBA teams saw their uniforms undergo an overhaul of sorts with the new Nike sponsorship deal that kicked in this season. To date, many teams had released three of their four uniform designs. The last version of team uniforms to hit the masses was the City Edition version, which came after the Association Edition and Icon Editions (which were unveiled in August) and the Statement Edition (revealed earlier this month).

Take a gander at what your favorite squad will be sporting this season for their City Edition threads ...

Following the reveal of the Association, Icon and Statement Editions, @Nike unveils the fourth #NIKExNBA uniform category, The City Edition!



See them all: https://t.co/8kUb6s4b0Cpic.twitter.com/PQRzEk9nIN — NBA (@NBA) December 27, 2017

The City Edition first-look:

“The Land,” Cleveland's popular nickname, displays across the chest.

Side panels, inspired by the iconic “Guardians of Transportation” sculptures.

The State of Ohio on the waistband + the Ohio flag underneath the flap, a nod to #Cavs fans across Ohio. pic.twitter.com/jCJFuRDFK6 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 27, 2017

Warriors to Wear Chinese Heritage Uniforms for Select Games During 2017-18 Season » https://t.co/PxvUjbfdT5pic.twitter.com/eejlTMkseu — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 27, 2017

Introducing the City Edition jersey, inspired by our hometown. The #Bulls will wear these for the first time at home against the Lakers on January 26. pic.twitter.com/2QGKdGGkdM — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 27, 2017

We are proud to call Military City, USA our home.



Our new #NIKExNBA uniform honors the service men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces, many who have also called San Antonio home. pic.twitter.com/KzgZ8DU5eB — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 27, 2017

Influenced by SoCal’s beach culture w/ design elements inspired by boardshorts. The LA Clippers City Edition uniform celebrates the team’s history in San Diego w/ colors & nautical details inspired by the era.



🏀: @Dribble2Much

🎶: Gucci Gang @LilPump

👕: https://t.co/Wv7gqd5xOSpic.twitter.com/CbjFtGyFEh — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 27, 2017