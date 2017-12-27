Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague injures knee, scheduled for MRI

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague fell awkwardly after a jump ball and injured his knee in the final seconds of regulation in Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets.

The veteran guard was initially standing outside the scrum of players trying to secure the loose ball after the tip, but Nuggets guard Gary Harris fell backwards into Teague's knee, causing him to fall in pain.

Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters after the game that Teague would undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury. The one-time All-Star is averaging 13.4 points and 7.2 assists per contest for Minnesota, which currently sits in fourth place in the Western Conference after their 128-125 overtime win over Denver.