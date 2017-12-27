Clint Capela to miss next two games with orbital fracture

Clint Capela's return to the Houston Rockets' lineup was a short-lived one.

The center returned to the court for a 112-107 Christmas Day loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder after missing three of the previous four games with a heel injury. He will now be out the next two games due to a right orbital fracture, the team announced Wednesday. He will be re-evaluated later this week.

According to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, Capela suffered the injury in the third quarter of the OKC game after finishing a layup.

Capela reached toward his right eye after finishing a layup in the the third quarter on Monday, after he had been apparently hit by a Steven Adams elbow on a shot attempt. https://t.co/C3Pnh9wPNX — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) December 27, 2017

#Rockets Clint Capela has a right orbital fracture and will miss the team’s next 2 games at Boston (Thurs) & Washington (Fri). He will be re-evaluated later this week. — Adam Wexler (@awexlerKPRC) December 27, 2017

#Rockets announced Clint Capela has a right orbital fracture and will miss the next 2 games. Will be re-evaluated later this week. — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) December 27, 2017

The #Rockets announced that center Clint Capela has a right orbital fracture and will miss the team’s next two games at Boston on Thursday, and at Washington on Friday. He will be re-evaluated later this week. — Jenny Dial Creech (@jennydialcreech) December 27, 2017

Capela ranks first in the NBA in field-goal percentage, seventh in rebounding and fifth in blocked shots. According to the Houston Chronicle, Capela is on pace to be the first player to average at least 13 points and 11 rebounds in less than 26 minutes per game.