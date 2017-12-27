Around The League
Clint Capela to miss next two games with orbital fracture

From NBA Twitter reports

Dec 27, 2017 9:37 AM ET

Clint Capela leads the NBA in field goal percentage.

Clint Capela's return to the Houston Rockets' lineup was a short-lived one. 

The center returned to the court for a 112-107 Christmas Day loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder after missing three of the previous four games with a heel injury. He will now be out the next two games due to a right orbital fracture, the team announced Wednesday. He will be re-evaluated later this week.

According to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, Capela suffered the injury in the third quarter of the OKC game after finishing a layup.  

Capela ranks first in the NBA in field-goal percentage, seventh in rebounding and fifth in blocked shots. According to the Houston Chronicle, Capela is on pace to be the first player to average at least 13 points and 11 rebounds in less than 26 minutes per game.

