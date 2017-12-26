NBA's Last Two Minute Report says Kevin Durant fouled LeBron James three times late in Christmas matchup

After a Christmas Day back-and-forth of debate, the NBA cleared the air on what should have been called during the closing minutes of Golden State's 99-92 win over Cleveland on Monday.

The league's Last Two Minute Report, which evaluates each officiating call and non-call over the final 120 seconds of the game, revealed that LeBron James was indeed fouled by Kevin Durant during the final possessions of the contest. The report states that Durant fouled James three times in that span, including twice on a James drive with under 30 seconds remaining.

James said as much after the game, telling reporters, "He fouled me twice, but whatever. What are you going to do about it?"

Durant responded by saying James is "too big for that. He's too big. That ain't no foul."