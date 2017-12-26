Around The League
Report: LA Clippers forward Blake Griffin may return before end of December

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Dec 26, 2017 7:55 PM ET

The LA Clippers might welcome back its top scorer before the new year begins.

According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles TimesGriffin "worked out extremely hard" following the team shootaround on Tuesday and could return to the court this month after missing the last 13 games with a sprained MCL. The report specifically states that Griffin could return Friday night against the Lakers or Sunday against Charlotte. ESPN's Kevin Arnovitz later confirmed quoted head coach Doc Rivers saying Griffin could return Friday.

Griffin is averaging 23.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. The Clippers have gone 5-8 in his absence.

