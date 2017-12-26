Report: LA Clippers forward Blake Griffin may return before end of December

The LA Clippers might welcome back its top scorer before the new year begins.

According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, Griffin "worked out extremely hard" following the team shootaround on Tuesday and could return to the court this month after missing the last 13 games with a sprained MCL. The report specifically states that Griffin could return Friday night against the Lakers or Sunday against Charlotte. ESPN's Kevin Arnovitz later confirmed quoted head coach Doc Rivers saying Griffin could return Friday.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers says Blake Griffin is close and “could” return Friday vs. Lakers. — Kevin Arnovitz (@kevinarnovitz) December 27, 2017

Griffin is averaging 23.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. The Clippers have gone 5-8 in his absence.