Report: Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry two-to-three practices away from return

From NBA Twitter reports

Dec 26, 2017 8:18 PM ET

The team with the longest winning streak in the NBA is closer to returning a two-time Kia MVP to its lineup.

Stephen Curry, who has missed the last nine games with a sprained ankle, has been ramping up his practice load as he approaches a full-fledged return to the court. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne cited Warriors head coach Steve Kerr saying that Curry "needs to go through 2-3 practices before he comes back." She added that he played 4-on-4 on Sunday, but will be out until at least Friday, when Golden State hosts Charlotte.

The Warriors have lost just once with Curry out, a 96-81 home setback to Denver on Dec. 23. Curry is averaging 26.3 points, 6.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contest. Golden State currently holds the best record in the league at 27-7.

