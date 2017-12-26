Report: Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry two-to-three practices away from return

The team with the longest winning streak in the NBA is closer to returning a two-time Kia MVP to its lineup.

Stephen Curry, who has missed the last nine games with a sprained ankle, has been ramping up his practice load as he approaches a full-fledged return to the court. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne cited Warriors head coach Steve Kerr saying that Curry "needs to go through 2-3 practices before he comes back." She added that he played 4-on-4 on Sunday, but will be out until at least Friday, when Golden State hosts Charlotte.

Stephen Curry was re-evaluated today and continues to make progress but will be out until at least Friday, per league source. https://t.co/EcJqzrThNO — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) December 26, 2017

Steve Kerr has said Steph needs to go through 2-3 practices before he comes back. Steph went 4-on-4 on Sunday, and has been doing some work on the court. So this new timeline gives the Warriors some time to build him up this week and see how he handles it before clearing him. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) December 26, 2017

Warriors play Wednesday, Friday & Sat this week at home. Then have three off days before a trip to Dallas & Houston. Plenty of chances for Steph to get practice and/or on-court work in. If the ankle responds well, you could see him in those two home games or to start the trip — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) December 26, 2017

The Warriors have lost just once with Curry out, a 96-81 home setback to Denver on Dec. 23. Curry is averaging 26.3 points, 6.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contest. Golden State currently holds the best record in the league at 27-7.