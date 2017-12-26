Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker returns from injury vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The Phoenix Suns' leading scorer is back after a nine-game absence.

Devin Booker, who is averaging 24.3 points per contest, will make his return Tuesday night against Memphis after suffering a left adductor strain on Dec. 5. The third-year guard is enjoying career-highs in nearly every statistical category, including points, rebounds, assists, shooting percentage and 3-point percentage.

Phoenix has gone 3-6 in his absence, relying on fourth-year forward TJ Warren (19.1 ppg) and a productive bench group led by fifth-year center Alex Len (9.9 ppg, 9.2 rpg) and veteran sharp-shooter Troy Daniels.