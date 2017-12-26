DA's Morning Tip
DA's Morning Tip
DA's Morning Tip
DA's Morning Tip

DA's Top 15 Rankings: Minnesota Timberwolves on up-and-up

David Aldridge

David Aldridge TNT Analyst

Archive

Dec 26, 2017 12:01 PM ET

The Timberwolves picked up the franchise's first-ever win on Christmas Day.

(Last week’s record in parenthesis; last week’s ranking in brackets)

1) Golden State (3-1) [2]: I can’t unsee Nick Young sitting on Santa’s lap.

2) Houston (1-2) [1]: CP3 has missed a couple of games, but losing Clint Capela and Luc Mbah a Moute has hurt just as much, especially at the defensive end (125 per allowed the last two pre-Christmas games).

3) Cleveland (1-1) [3]: Kevin Love has just been sensational this season, and should get full credit for his work in the hole while Tristan Thompson was out.

1:50
Kevin Love had 31 points and 18 rebounds on Christmas Day.

4) Boston (2-2) [4]: Celtics a pedestrian .500 in last 10 games entering their Christmas Day game with Washington.

5) Toronto (3-0) [5]: After this week’s games at Dallas and Oklahoma City, the Raptors are essentially done with travel -- they’ve already completed both of their West Coast trips, with just one road game left this season against a Western Conference team -- at Minnesota in January.

6) San Antonio (3-1) [6]: Spurs continue to plug-n-play: Joffrey Lauvergne steps in to start at center for the ailing Pau Gasol.

7) Minnesota (3-0) [8]: Won 20th game of the season Saturday. Won 31 all last season.

8) Milwaukee (2-1) [7]: Malcolm Brogdon scoring 12 off the bench per game since Eric Bledsoe took over the starting point guard spot.

9) Denver (2-2) [9]: Not too many teams pull off the back-to-back daily double at Portland and Golden State. Impressive.

10) Detroit (1-1) [10]: Four of five since seven-game losing streak.

11) Washington (2-1) [11]: Team Bipolar at it again: boatraced in Brookyn Friday, losing by 35; invincible the next night against Orlando, leading by 24 in the first half en route to a 27-point laugher.

12) Indiana (2-1) [12]: Assuming Kyrie Irving, John Wall and DeMar DeRozan are All-Star locks, seems to me Victor Oladipo is solidly ahead of Bradley Beal, Kyle Lowry, Kemba Walker and others for the fourth Eastern Conference guard spot.

2:30
Should Victor Oladipo be selected as an All-Star?

13) Oklahoma City (4-0) [NR]: Carmelo blinked. And the Thunder have taken off.

14) New Orleans (2-1) [15]: When they don’t kick the ball all over the place, the Pelicans are tough to defend. But they (ital)do(endital) kick the ball all over the place.

15) Portland (1-3) [13]: This is…uh…it’s…um…well…ah….

Dropped out: New York [14]

* * *

Longtime NBA reporter, columnist and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer David Aldridge is an analyst for TNT. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here andfollow him on Twitter.

The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.