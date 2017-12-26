Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson sprains ankle, will undergo MRI

If the Pistons are to continue their resurgent 2017-18 campaign, they may have to do so without the services of their starting point guard.

Reggie Jackson came down awkwardly after delivering a pass in midair, and immediately screamed in pain. The veteran point guard then tried to get up, but was unable to put any weight on it. He was eventually assisted to the locker room by a pair of team personnel.

After the game, Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy told reporters that x-rays were negative on Jackson's ankle, and that he would undergo an MRI on Wednesday. Jackson is averaging 14.8 points and 5.2 assists per game for the Pistons (19-14), who are off to their best start since the 2008-09 season.