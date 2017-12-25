Around The League
Around The League

Report: Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown suffers leg injury in loss against Washington Wizards

From NBA Twitter reports

Dec 25, 2017 9:45 PM ET

Second-year Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown, the team’s second leading scorer and rebounder, apparently injured his right leg and was seen after Monday’s 111-103 loss against the Wizards walking out of the arena with one crutch in his arm.

The Celtics will next play at Charlotte on Wednesday. The team has given no update on Brown’s availability.

