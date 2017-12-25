Report: Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown suffers leg injury in loss against Washington Wizards

Second-year Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown, the team’s second leading scorer and rebounder, apparently injured his right leg and was seen after Monday’s 111-103 loss against the Wizards walking out of the arena with one crutch in his arm.
Jaylen Brown declined to be interviewed but is walking out slowly on a crutch under his left arm— Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) December 26, 2017
Stevens has no update on Jaylen Brown, who left the game early limping on his right leg.— Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) December 26, 2017
Team offered no update on Jaylen Brown but it's obviously a sprained right ankle. Team doesn't travel to Charlotte until tomorrow, so uncertain if he'll make trip. #Celtics— gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) December 26, 2017
The Celtics will next play at Charlotte on Wednesday. The team has given no update on Brown’s availability.