Report: Boston Celtics hope to host 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Now that the Celtics are about to host their first Christmas game at home ever, the franchise is hopeful to add another key event to its arena calendar: the NBA All-Star Game.

According to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, the storied franchise is looking to snap a 53-year streak of not hosting the midseason classic. The last time they did (1964), Oscar Robertson was the game's Most Valuable Player as a representative of the Cincinnati Royals.

“We’re looking at an application package,” Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck told the Globe. “But we have to work it out with the Convention Center. We are going to ask for an application package and we’ll see what happens.”

With All-Star sites already selected through 2021, Boston's soonest feasible attempt at securing the privilege would be 2022.