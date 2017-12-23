Around The League
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid back in action after missing three games with sore back

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Dec 23, 2017 5:04 PM ET

Joel Embiid is playing like an All-Star season, averaging 24.1 points, 11 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

After missing the previous three games with a sore back, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is back in action, starting Saturday night against the Toronto Raptors (5 ET on NBA League Pass).

Not only is the talented big man back in action, he's in the starting lineup as the 76ers look to snap a four-game losing streak while ending the Raptors' five-game winning streak.

 

