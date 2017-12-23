Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid back in action after missing three games with sore back

After missing the previous three games with a sore back, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is back in action, starting Saturday night against the Toronto Raptors (5 ET on NBA League Pass).
Joel Embiid is playing.— Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) December 23, 2017
Not only is the talented big man back in action, he's in the starting lineup as the 76ers look to snap a four-game losing streak while ending the Raptors' five-game winning streak.
Starting lineup vs @Raptors »— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 23, 2017
1️⃣. @BenSimmons25
2️⃣. @jerrydbayless
3️⃣. @Holla_At_Rob33
4️⃣. @dariosaric
5️⃣. @JoelEmbiid