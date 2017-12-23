Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic out indefinitely with broken hand

Orlando Magic big man Nikola Vucevic will be out indefinitely after suffering a fractured first metacarpal in his left hand on Saturday night. He appeared to suffer the injury while posting up against Washington Wizards center Ian Mahinmi during the first quarter.

Nikola Vucevic Injury Update: Fractured first metacarpal, left hand. Out indefinitely. — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) December 24, 2017

Bad news for the @OrlandoMagic: Nikola Vucevic is out indefinitely with a fractured metacarpal in his left hand. #PureMagicpic.twitter.com/GKdpfrQV4y — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) December 24, 2017

Vucevic is averaging 17.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per contest while hitting a career-best 1.5 3-pointers per contest. After a 6-2 start to the season, however, Orlando has fallen to 11-22 and 13th place in the Eastern Conference.