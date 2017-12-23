Around The League
Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic out indefinitely with broken hand

From NBA Twitter reports

Dec 23, 2017 8:13 PM ET

Orlando Magic big man Nikola Vucevic will be out indefinitely after suffering a fractured first metacarpal in his left hand on Saturday night. He appeared to suffer the injury while posting up against Washington Wizards center Ian Mahinmi during the first quarter.

Vucevic is averaging 17.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per contest while hitting a career-best 1.5 3-pointers per contest. After a 6-2 start to the season, however, Orlando has fallen to 11-22 and 13th place in the Eastern Conference.

