Houston Rockets' James Harden first with consecutive 50-point games since Kobe Bryant in 2007

NBA.com staff reports

Dec 22, 2017 11:40 PM ET

James Harden's second straight 51-point game wasn't enough to avert a surprising loss to the Clippers.

Though it wasn't enough to avert a 128-118 loss to the Clippers, James Harden did something on Friday not seen in the NBA in more than a decade.

Harden followed up his 51-point outburst against the Lakers -- another loss -- with 51 more against the Clippers, becoming the first player to reach 50 points in consecutive games since former Lakers star Kobe Bryant did it four straight times in March 2007. 

The feat has been achieved just four times in the past two decades, including Antawn Jamison for Golden State in Dec. 2000 and Allen Iverson for Philadelphia in Dec. 2004. 

Before them, the only other players with consecutive 50-point games were New York's Bernard King in Jan.-Feb. 1984 and Bulls legend Michael Jordan, who did it in three straight in April 1987. 

Per Elias via ESPN.com, Harden is the first player to lose both games with 50-plus since Wilt Chamberlain in 1962-63, who lost every outing in three separate three-game streaks. 

 

 

