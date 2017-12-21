Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell (toe) out vs. Spurs

Rookie Donovan Mitchell will sit out a second consecutive game with an injured toe when his Utah Jazz host the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night. Mitchell did not play in Wednesday's 107-79 loss to Oklahoma City.

Donovan Mitchell OUT with big toe contusion. @utahjazz@NBAonTNT — Allie LaForce (@ALaForce) December 22, 2017

The former Louisville standout has been one of the most productive first-year players in the league, averaging 17.7 points, 3.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds for the injury-riddled Jazz.