Hang Time Podcast: Christmas Day preview with Michael Lee

We're in the holiday spirit this week as we talk about the teams matching up on Christmas Day with NBA senior writer Michael Lee of Yahoo Sports. We discuss the Rockets' dominant start, the struggles in OKC, Cavs vs. Warriors, the Knicks' playoff hopes, the Wizards' lack of consistency, and much more.

Then John Schuhmann calls in with a tricky trivia question about the best clutch shooters in the NBA over the last 20 seasons.

* * *

Subscribe to the Hang Time podcast on Apple Podcasts or iHeart Radio for new episodes every Thursday this season!