Around The League
Around The League

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas in uniform vs. Bulls

NBA.com staff reports

Dec 21, 2017 7:32 PM ET

Isaiah Thomas likely won't make his Cavaliers debut until next week.

He is, however, already suited up and on the bench just in case.

The two-time All-Star was in full uniform and warming up with his Cleveland teammates for Thursday night's matchup against the Chicago Bulls. Thomas has not played since starring for the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals last spring. A hip injury has kept him out of action since, though that didn't prevent Boston from unexpectedly dealing Thomas to the Cavaliers in exchange for Kyrie Irving during the offseason.

Cleveland is looking forward to the 5-9 guard's insertion into the lineup after he averaged a career-high 28.9 points per contest last season.

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.