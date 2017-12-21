Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue misses game with illness

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue missed Thursday night's game against Chicago with an undisclosed illness.

Lue did his usual media session about 90 minutes before tip-off and was seen in the team's locker room before the game. He didn't mention anything about feeling ill. However, the team announced about 10 minutes before the scheduled 7 p.m. start that Lue would not be coaching the team.

Assistant coach Larry Drew filled in for Lue, who is in his third full season as Cleveland's coach. Drew previously coached in Atlanta and Milwaukee.

The Cavs have won 18 of 20 and 11 straight home games after a sluggish start.

Cleveland was also without starting guard J.R. Smith because of a sore left knee. Smith complained of soreness in his knee following the team's morning shootaround and was kept out.

Channing Frye started for Smith.

