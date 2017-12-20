Semi-truck plunges into pool owned by Portland Trail Blazers forward Evan Turner

Dec 20, 2017 10:03 PM ET

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) --  A semi-truck hauling a large trash bin has crashed and plunged into a swimming pool in Portland.

KATU reports that ax records show the residence where the accident happened Wednesday is owned by Portland Trail Blazers player Evan Turner.

Authorities say the truck's driver lost control on a hairpin curve and wound up down a hill and in the pool.

The driver was extricated but his condition is unknown.
 

