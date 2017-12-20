Around The League
Report: Joel Embiid could miss two more games with back injury

From NBA media reports

Dec 20, 2017 11:21 AM ET

The Philadelphia 76ers have struggled without Joel Embiid this season.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has missed four of his team's last six games due to a sore back. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Embiid could remain sidelined for two more games with the injury.

The Sixers reportedly remain optimistic Embiid will be available for their Christmas Day matchup with the New York Knicks (Mon., Noon ET, ESPN). 

Philadelphia is 1-6 in seven games without Embiid this season. Their next matchup is at home against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday (7 ET, NBA League Pass).

Joel Embiid scored 34 points in a career-high 49 minutes against the Thunder last Friday.

