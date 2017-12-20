Report: Joel Embiid could miss two more games with back injury

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has missed four of his team's last six games due to a sore back. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Embiid could remain sidelined for two more games with the injury.

The Sixers reportedly remain optimistic Embiid will be available for their Christmas Day matchup with the New York Knicks (Mon., Noon ET, ESPN).

Philadelphia is 1-6 in seven games without Embiid this season. Their next matchup is at home against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday (7 ET, NBA League Pass).

