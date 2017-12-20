Isaiah Thomas reveals reaction to being traded from Boston Celtics to Cleveland Cavaliers

Isaiah Thomas was unhappy about being traded from Boston to Cleveland during the offseason. We just didn't know how unhappy.

We do now.

In a video produced by The Players' Tribune, Thomas reveals his in-the-moment reaction to being dealt following a career year in Boston, a season in which he averaged 28.9 points per game while leading the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals. The two-time All-Star was especially hurt by the move occurring in the middle of his rehab from a hip injury that has kept him on the sidelines all this season. He was also lauded during last year's playoff run for playing the day after his sister was killed in a car accident.

Despite that, Celtics general manager Danny Ainge pulled the trigger on a deal sending Thomas to the Cavaliers in exchange for point guard Kyrie Irving. In the video, Thomas gives vent to the emotions of being dealt despite his efforts to overcome multiple obstacles on behalf of the Celtics.

"Off the strength, after everything I went through [expletive]," Thomas says, "you’re not supposed to do that."

The moment Isaiah Thomas found out he was no longer a Boston Celtic...



(via @PlayersTribune) pic.twitter.com/Ggmw2932of — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 21, 2017

Thomas will likely display his emotions on the court soon enough. He is slated to begin practicing with Cleveland's G League affiliate team in preparation for his return to NBA action.