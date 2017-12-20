Around The League
Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul exits game with sore leg

NBA.com staff reports

Dec 20, 2017 10:12 PM ET

Chris Paul exits Wednesday's game against the Lakers with a leg injury.

Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul exited Wednesday night's game against the Lakers with a sore left leg early in the fourth quarter.

The nine-time All-Star missed 14 games earlier this season with knee issues in that same leg, but was enjoying an elite stretch of play for the streaking Rockets, who had not lost a game in which Paul has played until the Lakers snapped their 14-game winning streak after his exit.. In his first year with the Rockets following an offseason trade, Paul is averaging 17.7 points, 9.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest for Houston, which led the league with a 25-4 record entering Wednesday night's games.

