Blogtable: Which player will be next to have two jerseys retired?

Kobe Bryant is the latest player to have two jerseys retired, joining Oscar Robertson, Earl Monroe, Julius Erving, Pete Maravich Shaquille O'Neal and others. Who will be next?

David Aldridge: I'll throw a crazy name out there: How about Ray Allen? Number 34 with the Bucks, Sonics and Heat; number 20 with the Celtics. I'd imagine Milwaukee eventually puts his jersey up, and I think there's an outside shot Miami does, if only for The Shot in 2013 against the Spurs. And while the C's are running out of numbers, there's no doubting Allen's impact on the 2008 title team and the 2010 Finals team.

Steve Aschburner: Before I wade into this one, can I make it known that the late, great Wilt Chamberlain had his jersey number retired by (count ‘em) all three franchises for which he played. No one else will be wearing No. 13 for the Warriors, the Sixers or the Lakers. And that’s appropriate given the Dipper’s prodigious achievements. OK, now that I’ve touted my favorite NBA player’s lofty status -- and the protocol that multiple retired jersey numbers should require multiple franchises, never two numbers/one team -- I’ll answer this one as others surely will by saying, “LeBron James.” His No. 23 will hang in Cleveland, his No. 6 will hang in Miami. Might be a while, though, since he’s not done with the former. Kevin Garnett with Minnesota and Boston would be a solid pick, except for his estrangement from the Timberwolves, the franchise with which he’s most associated, and the ceremony delay that's already causing.

Shaun Powell: LeBron James is next up, with Kevin Durant on deck (yes, all hard feelings with OKC will be smoothed over). LeBron will get a statue along with a jersey retirement from the Cavs, and in Miami his jersey will go up next to Dwyane Wade's and Chris Bosh's and ... Dan Marino's and Michael Jordan's (ask Pat Riley about that).

John Schuhmann: LeBron James getting his number retired by both Cleveland and Miami seems a sure thing. It's just a question of how many more years he's going to play and if there's an older guy that qualifies. Steve Nash (Dallas and Phoenix) is a possibility, though the Mavs have allowed a few players to wear No. 13 since he left. It would be interesting to see if the Celtics retire No. 5 for Kevin Garnett, who will certainly have No. 21 in the Minnesota rafters some day. I would think that Vince Carter's tenure in New Jersey (4 1/2 years) was too short for the Nets (in addition to the Raptors) to retire his number, but he's third all-time in points and fifth in assists for their franchise. Chris Paul is worthy of consideration in both New Orleans and L.A.

Sekou Smith: LeBron James should be next up on this list, for the time he's spent in both Cleveland and Miami. He's won championships in both places and taken those franchises to championship glory. The Heat had been there before but winning two titles in his four seasons and playing for a championship in all four of his seasons should be more than enough to get his Heat No. 6 in the rafters. Regardless if what transpires in free agency in July, LeBron's already done enough to get not only get a jersey or two retired in Cleveland, but someone should be sketching that statue that should eventually go up in front of Quicken Loans Arena. He's earned it. And Kevin Durant should be next on the two retired jerseys list (yes, his jersey belongs in the rafters in Oklahoma City one day).