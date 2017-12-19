Around The League
Around The League

Golden State Warriors say Stephen Curry's ankle 'healing well', no timetable for return

NBA.com staff reports

Dec 19, 2017 8:36 PM ET

Stephen Curry is closer to returning, though what that means in terms of the 2017-18 NBA calendar is still unknown.

The Golden State Warriors announced Tuesday evening that the superstar guard's ankle -- injured in a game against the Pelicans on Dec. 4 -- is "healing well." The team added, however, that a timetable for his return would not be available until at least next week, when Curry is slated to undergo another reevaluation.

The Warriors have gone 5-0 since the injury, a stretch in which they have also been forced to make do without All-Star forward Draymond Green (shoulder). Curry is averaging 26.3 points, 6.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contest this season.

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.