Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (sore back) sidelined vs. Sacramento Kings

Dec 19, 2017 7:33 PM ET

The medical staff advised against Joel Embiid playing back-to-back nights.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been ruled out for their game against Sacramento because of a back injury.

Embiid did not travel with the team to Chicago for Monday's 117-115 loss to the Bulls. He was expected to play against the Kings on the second night of back-to-back games, but coach Brett Brown said the team's medical staff advised him to keep the 7-foot center on the sideline.

The injury has kept Embiid out for four of the last six games. Brown says Embiid's back "is still a little bit sore."

Embiid is averaging 24.1 points and 11 rebounds.

