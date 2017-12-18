Milwaukee Bucks assign Jabari Parker to G League affiliate

The Milwaukee Bucks have assigned forward Jabari Parker to the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League. The Herd are scheduled to practice in Milwaukee today and tomorrow at the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center.

Parker played 51 games in the 2016-17 season and averaged 20.1 points (2nd on team), 6.2 rebounds (3rd on team), 2.8 assists (4th on team) and 1.0 steals in 33.9 minutes (2nd on team) per game. He sustained a left ACL injury on Feb. 8 and underwent surgery to repair it on Feb. 14.