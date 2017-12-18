Kobe Bryant's jersey retirement draws reaction from NBA on social media

From NBA Twitter reports

Dec 19, 2017 12:04 AM ET

Five championships. 33,570 points. Eighteen All-Star selections. Four All-Star MVPs. Two Finals MVPs. The 2007-08 regular season MVP.

Together, those stats and accomplishments only begin to tell the legacy Kobe Bryant left both in the NBA and the basketball world at large.

On the night the Lakers retired both of his jersey numbers, Bryant received an outpouring of reaction on social media.
 

 


 


 


 


 

It was an HONOR!!! 8vs24 #welldeserved #Greatness @kobebryant

A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on


 

 
 


 


 

