Kobe Bryant's jersey retirement draws reaction from NBA on social media

Five championships. 33,570 points. Eighteen All-Star selections. Four All-Star MVPs. Two Finals MVPs. The 2007-08 regular season MVP.

Together, those stats and accomplishments only begin to tell the legacy Kobe Bryant left both in the NBA and the basketball world at large.

On the night the Lakers retired both of his jersey numbers, Bryant received an outpouring of reaction on social media.



Congratulations Kobe Bryant! Hail Momba, too. Two Jersey’s retired is one way to measure your impact for the Lakers. The GOAT measure is:🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 — Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) December 18, 2017





You deserve this one and all the recognitions in the world. Thank you for bringing so much to the sport of basketball #brother!



Te mereces este y todos los reconocimientos del mundo. Gracias por todo lo que has aportado a este deporte #hermano! #Ko8e24pic.twitter.com/bM3ySD83jX — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) December 18, 2017





Congrats @kobebryant!! Dayuumm man NOT1, NOT 2.. ok it is 2 jerseys going up! Amazing G and appreciate the inspiration from a far u didn't know growing up! #Ko8e24#Mamba🐍 #Immortalized — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 19, 2017





















From 8 to 24, and beyond, it’s been a hell of a ride, @kobebryant! Congratulations my friend! Quite an honor to see both your numbers hang at @StaplesCenter, and it’s one you most certainly deserve! pic.twitter.com/cKzoaxyUkM — Derek Fisher (@derekfisher) December 18, 2017



