Dallas Mavericks to retire Derek Harper's No. 12 jersey

DALLAS -- The Mavericks announced Monday they plan to retire Derek Harper’s No. 12 jersey on Jan. 7, 2018 vs. the New York Knicks. He joins Brad Davis (No. 10) and Rolando Blackman (No. 22) as the only Mavericks to have their jerseys hung in the rafters.

"Like every Mavs fan around the world, we are proud of Derek and everything he has done and continues to do for Mavs fans," said owner Mark Cuban. "His contributions can't be overestimated. We are excited that he will join Ro and Brad in the rafters as we retire number 12 forever."

Harper played a total of 12 seasons (1983-94, 96-97) with Dallas in his 16 year NBA career. In 872 games with the Mavs, he started 620 times and averaged 14.4 points, 5.7 assists while .468 shooting (4,899-10,454 FGs) from the field.

Among Mavs franchise leaders, he ranks fourth in points (12,597), first in assists (5,111), fourth in field goals (4,899), fifth in field goal attempts (10,454), fifth in 3-point field goals (705), fifth in 3-point field goal attempts (2,030), fourth in free throws (2,094), fourth in free throw attempts (2,804), first in steals (1,551), third in games played (872), third in starts (620) and third in minutes (27,985).

The jersey ceremony, sponsored by Budweiser, will occur at halftime of the Knicks game. Owner Mark Cuban, former Mavericks Head Coach Dick Motta (1980-87, 1994-96) and several Mavericks greats will speak on Harper’s behalf.