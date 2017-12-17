Vince Carter says return to Toronto Raptors 'supposed to happen'

Thirteen years to the day since he was traded from the Raptors to the Nets, future Hall of Famer Vince Carter played what could have been his final game north of the border as his current team, the Kings, lost to Toronto on Sunday.

With any ill feelings from that departure long since dissipated, the home fans treated Carter to a standing ovation in the final minutes.

In what may end up being his last game in Toronto, Vince Carter gets a standing ovation from the Raptors fans! 👏 pic.twitter.com/tc1NvYRGtF — BallersHype (@BallersHype) December 17, 2017

Carter, 41, then said that a potential return to the Raptors, if even ceremonial, wasn't just possible but is "supposed to happen."

Vince Carter said: “it’ll happen one day. It’s supposed to happen.” On returning to Raptors — Ryan Wolstat (@WolstatSun) December 17, 2017

Judging by the reception he got on Sunday, Raptors fans would love to see it.