Around The League
Vince Carter says return to Toronto Raptors 'supposed to happen'

NBA.com staff reports

Dec 17, 2017 6:37 PM ET

Thirteen years to the day since he was traded from the Raptors to the Nets, future Hall of Famer Vince Carter played what could have been his final game north of the border as his current team, the Kings, lost to Toronto on Sunday

With any ill feelings from that departure long since dissipated, the home fans treated Carter to a standing ovation in the final minutes. 

Carter, 41, then said that a potential return to the Raptors, if even ceremonial, wasn't just possible but is "supposed to happen."

Judging by the reception he got on Sunday, Raptors fans would love to see it. 

