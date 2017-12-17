Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry on Carolina Panthers sale: 'I want in!'

The NFL's Carolina Panthers are up for sale, and Charlotte native Stephen Curry apparently wants a piece.

The Warriors star tweeted his interest in an ownership stake in his favorite pro football team on Sunday after hip-hop magnate Sean "Diddy" Combs threw his hat in the ring.

I would like to buy the @Panthers. Spread the word. Retweet! — Diddy (@Diddy) December 18, 2017

With an estimated net worth of "only" $820 million, Combs would need partners to buy the NFL franchise, which was valued at $1 billion by Forbes earlier this year and could sell for twice that. He could do worse than Curry, whose lucrative endorsement income was hugely boosted this offseason by his new five-year, $201 million "super max" contract with the Warriors.

Panthers owner/founder Jerry Richardson announced on Sunday that he will sell the team amid an NFL investigation into his workplace behavior. Sports Illustrated reported earlier in the day that Richardson has reached monetary settlements with at least four former Panthers employees for sexual harassment and, in one instance, directing a racial slur toward a former team scout.