Report: Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert out a month with left knee injury

From NBA Twitter reports

Dec 16, 2017 1:09 PM ET

Rudy Gobert suffers a left knee injury minutes into Friday's game in Boston.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert is reportedly headed back to the bench. Gobert suffered a sprained PCL in his left knee and a bruised tibia and is expected to be out for one month, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical. 

The Jazz confirmed Gobert underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) testing, which revealed a sprained posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) in his left knee and a bone bruise and that the center would be reevaluated in two weeks.

Gobert was rolled into by teammate Derrick Favors while grabbing a rebound less than two minutes into Friday's 107-95 win over the Celtics in Boston and did not return.

Gobert, who recently missed 11 games with a bone bruise in his right knee, is averaging 12.2 points and 10.1 rebounds this season.

 

