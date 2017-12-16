Report: Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert out a month with left knee injury

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert is reportedly headed back to the bench. Gobert suffered a sprained PCL in his left knee and a bruised tibia and is expected to be out for one month, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical.

Sources: Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert has been diagnosed with a sprained PCL in his left knee and bone bruise in tibia, expected to be sidelined for one month. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 16, 2017

The Jazz confirmed Gobert underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) testing, which revealed a sprained posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) in his left knee and a bone bruise and that the center would be reevaluated in two weeks.

Gobert was rolled into by teammate Derrick Favors while grabbing a rebound less than two minutes into Friday's 107-95 win over the Celtics in Boston and did not return.

Gobert, who recently missed 11 games with a bone bruise in his right knee, is averaging 12.2 points and 10.1 rebounds this season.