Oklahoma City's Carmelo Anthony receives warm welcome, tribute video in return to New York

Carmelo Anthony received a loud ovation, with a smattering of boos, during his video tribute and introduction before the Thunder-Knicks game Saturday night.

The @nyknicks introduce @carmeloanthony at Madison Square Garden for the first time since he joined the @okcthunder. pic.twitter.com/YgZSFXsSCg — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 17, 2017

The video package featured highlights of Anthony's nearly seven seasons with the Knicks, including clips from his 62-point game, multiple game-winning shots, as well as community service he did for the greater NYC area.

Anthony said after a triple-overtime victory in Philadelphia on Friday that he expected a fun night in New York.

"I think it'll be an appreciation. It's not like I was there for a year or a season or two seasons. I spent a lot of time there, almost seven years there," he said. "There was great times, there was bad times. Regardless, I always stuck with it. I always remained professional. I always came and did my job whether people liked that or not. Hopefully people recognize that."