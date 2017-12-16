Oklahoma City's Carmelo Anthony receives warm welcome, tribute video in return to New York

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Dec 16, 2017

Carmelo Anthony is introduced before Saturday's game at Madison Square Garden.

Carmelo Anthony received a loud ovation, with a smattering of boos, during his video tribute and introduction before the Thunder-Knicks game Saturday night.

The video package featured highlights of Anthony's nearly seven seasons with the Knicks, including clips from his 62-point game, multiple game-winning shots, as well as community service he did for the greater NYC area.

Anthony said after a triple-overtime victory in Philadelphia on Friday that he expected a fun night in New York.

"I think it'll be an appreciation. It's not like I was there for a year or a season or two seasons. I spent a lot of time there, almost seven years there," he said. "There was great times, there was bad times. Regardless, I always stuck with it. I always remained professional. I always came and did my job whether people liked that or not. Hopefully people recognize that."

